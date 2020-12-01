Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Maria Bartiromo: She’s ‘Auditioning’ to Become Donald Trump’s Next Wife

ABC’s left-wing late night host Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo during his late-night ABC show on Monday, mocking her recent interview with President Donald Trump and joking that she is “auditioning” to become the president’s new wife.

President Trump gave his first post-election interview to Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures. During the phone interview, the president attacked the mainstream media for its refusal to run negative stories about Joe Biden, calling it “suppression by the press.”

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have suppression by the press. They suppress,” the president said. “You can’t have a scandal if nobody reports about it. This is the greatest fraud in the history of our country, from an electoral standpoint.”

Jimmy Kimmel used the Fox News interview to mock Bartiromo, calling her “always sycophantic” when it comes to the president.

“I don’t know what happened to her, but she appears to be auditioning for the position of Donald Trump’s next wife because that was some interview,” he said.

Speaking of sycophantic, Kimmel recently interviewed former President Barack Obama, gushing over the former commander in chief by asking a series of softball questions to promote Obama’s new memoirs, A Promised Land.

During Monday’s show, Kimmel also mocked the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, saying that he has always hated the annual holiday tradition “I hate parades. To me, it’s just traffic with balloons.”

