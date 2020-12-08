Ohio Nightclub Hit With COVID-19 Violations After 500 People Attend Trey Songz Concert

A Columbus, Ohio, nightclub was cited for breaking coronavirus restrictions after allowing more than 500 people into a Saturday concert given by R&B singer Trey Songz.

Authorities cited the Aftermath nightclub for improper conduct and disorderly activities for serving alcohol, and for not requiring masks and social distancing by their patrons, according to Variety.

“Basically, it was just a concert environment,” said Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

“As far as the size of the crowd, the complete disregard for department of health orders, yes this is the extreme side,” Wolf continued.

Wolf added that his office referred the case to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to review the violations for possible revocation of the nightclub’s operations licenses.

Photos of the concert published by Columbus TV station NBC 4, seem to show a packed house with many concert goers going without a mask.

Franklin County is currently under a 10 p.m. curfew order and a 28-day stay-at-home advisory. However, the state governor’s “last call” coronavirus restrictions elapsed the week before the concert.

Singer Trey Songz has thus far made no statement about the incident in Ohio.

