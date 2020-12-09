Maxine Waters Sent Letter Thanking ‘Wet Ass Pu**y’ Rapper Megan Thee Stallion for Drawing Attention to ‘Plight of Black Women’

The COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the country and lockdown orders are forcing millions into financial ruin. And amidst it all, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) found the time to send a letter thanking “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion for drawing attention to the “plight of black women.”

“One of the highlights of my year was getting a letter from Congress Woman @repmaxinewaters,” wrote Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, sharing a purported screenshot of the letter she received from the congresswoman. “I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs !”

In the letter, Rep. Waters thanked Megan Thee Stallion “for bringing much needed attention to the plight of black women” in an op-ed she wrote for The New York Times, in which the rapper explains why she is using her platform to speak up for black women.

“You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery,” wrote Waters. “There is also this notion, which you touched upon, that we as Black women have the ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in this society.”

“That notion contributes to the lack of care and attention to the issues that specifically affect us While we are too often overlooked, there is no doubt that Black women are a glue for our families and communities, and a crucial part of the fabric of this country,” the congresswoman continued. “We see that – in your career and your tremendous success, despite the obstacles that have come your way.”

Megan had published her New York Times op-ed following rapper Tory Lanez being charged with shooting at her feet after she left an SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

“I write all this to say that I am so incredibly proud of you and how you have used your voice to uplift black women,” continued Waters in her letter to Megan Thee Stallion, who is best known for being featured in the song “Wet Ass Pussy.”

“I know that black women and girls everywhere thank you for the way you so fiercely have their back. I want you to know that I have your back, too. I hope that during these trying times you take comfort in knowing that I am fighting for you, and all black women, every single day.”

“Stay well, keep fighting, and take care. We need your voice in this fight.”

