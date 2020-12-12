Rob Schneider Urges Gavin Newsom Recall: ‘When You Step on Our Liberties, We Will Kick Your Ass Out of Office’

US Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Rob Schneider gives a performance during 'Black Dog - Comedy Evenings' in Bangalore on November 24, 2011. Schneider began his Indian tour in Pune on November 23 and is scheduled to perform in Kolkata on November 25, Gurgaon on November 26, and Mumbai on …
Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
David Ng

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider is urging his fellow Californians to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), saying that politicians must pay a political price for depriving residents of their freedoms.

“It’s possible now to recall CaGov @GavinNewsom,” Rob Schneider tweeted Friday. “Help send a message to other despot, hypocritical leaders that when you step on our liberties, we will kick your ass out of office &you’ll have to learn what’s it’s like to actually work for a living.”

Rob Schneider’s message comes as much of California has gone back under stay-at-home orders, which essentially require people to stay at home except for essential tasks. People whose jobs are deemed essential are allowed to leave their homes to travel to and from work.

The orders have provoked widespread anger at state and local leaders, especially Gov. Newsom, who was caught last month partying indoors in a large group without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

Last week, Schneider mocked Newsom for failing to adhere to his own coronavirus recommendations. “I’m making a list of people who could care less about following Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, so far I have: 1. Gavin Newsom,” the Deuce Bigalow star tweeted.

The actor previously called for Newsom to be recalled in October, when he blasted the governor’s Thanksgiving restrictions.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.