Wanda Sykes: If You Voted for Trump, There Is a ‘Racist Bone in Your Body’

Though Joe Biden has publicly said that it’s “time to heal in America” actress Wanda Sykes said she is “praying” for all Trump supporters because those who voted to reelect President Donald Trump are all somewhat racist even if they don’t realize it.

“Here’s the tweet. If you voted for Trump, there is a racist bone in your body,” Wanda Sykes wrote. “It might be in your pinky toe… but it’s there. Praying for you.”

Here’s the tweet. If you voted for Trump, there is a racist bone in your body. It might be in your pinky toe…but it’s there. Praying for you.🙏🏾❤️ — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 14, 2020

The Black-ish star’s comments come after Trump increased his vote share with practically every ethnic minority, including blacks, Latinos, Jews, and Muslims.

Over the weekend, Sykes participated in a live script reading of the Christmas movie Elf (2003) in order to raise funds for the Democratic Party in Georgia ahead of next month’s all-important Senate races. She was joined in the effort by cast members Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, as well as actor John Lithgow with the aim of giving the Democrat’s control of both houses of Congress. The event raised more than $400,000.

The 56-year-old actress is well known for her rantings against Trump and conservatives. Last year, Sykes called the president a “lying motherfucker.” In September 2018, her anti-Trump jokes during a routine in New Jersey led to more than a dozen angry fans booing and eventually walking out of the show.

“What do you expect?” she declared at the time. “I’m a black lesbian.”

