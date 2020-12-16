Leslie Jones: Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff Give Me Most Hope I’ve Had Since MLK and JFK

Control of the U.S. Senate will come down to the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in Georgia. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Coming to America 2 actress and Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones helped lead a fundraising event for Georgia Democrat candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, during which she seemed to suggest that the pair give her a kind of hope in the political process that’s reminiscent of Martin Luther King, Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

“I’m 53 years old. I’ve been through a lot of presidencies,” Leslie Jones exclaimed during the video event on Wednesday, which featured the two candidates, Warnock and Ossoff, as well as Jones, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano, and Supernatural star Mischa Collins.. “I lost hope along the way because I was like there’s not going to be another Kennedy, there’s not going to be another Martin Luther King.”

Watch below:

“There’s not going to be any other politician that’s going to come in and actually look like they care about the people. It just doesn’t even seem like that’s ever going to exist anymore,” Jones continued. “When I was watching you guys last night, I had a really deep sense of hope. I felt like, ‘Oh wow, if they get in, they’re going to fight for us.’ For a long time, I hadn’t felt that. Even when Obama got in, it was wonderful. It was a wonderful moment. But I knew Obama was going to face people who wasn’t going to let him do what he needed to do. And That’s when I started learning about Senate stuff.”

Alyssa Milano helped lead the charge in 2019, demanding that Hollywood boycott Georgia, which would’ve inflicted serious damage to the Peach State’s economy, over its heartbeat abortion law.

Last month, Leslie Jones attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Q&A with reporters, calling him as a “corpse” and “piece of indignant ass shit.”

Fuck this dude!! PIECE OF SHIT!! pic.twitter.com/MZbHV9gQjx — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

