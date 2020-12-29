Actor David Cross Defends Saying ‘I Want Blood’ After Biden Called for Healing: ‘I Was Referring to Menstrual Blood’

Actor-comedian David Cross responded to Joe Biden saying he wanted America to “heal” and “unite” by saying “fuck that. I want blood.” Now the Arrested Development star is backpedaling, saying he was misunderstood all along. Cross’s tweet, however, was taken by many as a call for retribution against Trump supporters. Cross has in the past talked about beating President Trump “to a bloody pulp” and urinating and defecating on his body.

As Breitbart News reported, the Mr. Show star made his demand for “blood” in a tweet on Saturday in response to Joe Biden saying “it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild.”

Fuck that. I want blood https://t.co/WuIBUmhOt7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 27, 2020

“This tweet has really taken off! I feel that I should be clearer though, while I DO want blood i only need about 14cc’s of it, and not from everyone, just Kyle McCarthy in Davenport Iowa. I will explain later,” Cross later said. The actor later posted another tweet, saying he “was referring to menstrual blood.”

The apparent call for a violent response over Trump support soon drew a strong public backlash.

This tweet has really taken off! I feel that I should be clearer though, while I DO want blood i only need about 14cc's of it, and not from everyone, just Kyle McCarthy in Davenport Iowa. I will explain later https://t.co/m517NJTqE7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 28, 2020

Yes, thank you! I was referring to menstrual blood. Finally someone understands https://t.co/K9CCmwYy4B — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 27, 2020

But again, this is not the first time that David Cross has viciously attacked President Trump or his supporters.

As Breitbart News reported, back in October he said he did not know whether to be “thrilled or excited” when he woke up to the news President Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

When I awoke to the news this morning I didn't know whether to be thrilled or excited — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 2, 2020

In a separate tweet, Cross sneeringly offered his “thoughts and prayers” to Melania Trump’s personal trainer rather than the First Lady herself.

Sending thoughts and prayers out to Melania's trainer. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 2, 2020

In August 2018, Cross used a performance at the University of Utah to joke about beating the president “to a bloody pulp” and urinating and defecating on his body.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported at the time that Cross’ routine also “included humor about abortion, Nazis, the Holocaust, terrorist bombings, [and] AIDS.”