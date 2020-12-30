Rosie O’Donnell Pushes Stacey Abrams Voter Group Fundraiser to Flip Georgia Blue

Left-wing actress-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is pushing a fundraiser for failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ voter organization Fair Fight Action ahead of the Georgia senate runoff elections in January.

“Alright people, we all know how important the Georgia runoffs are. #StaceysDramaClub is fundraising to help get out the vote on the ground,” tweeted O’Donnell on Wednesday. “Chip in what you can and let’s take back the Senate from Mitch’s cold, purple hands,” added O’Donnell of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

The Queer as Folk actress and former talk show host was responding to a tweet by actor Rory O’Malley, which read, “I started #StaceysDramaClub with [actress Celia Keenan-Bolger] because I KNOW that the theatre community is a powerful force for change. Money is tight right now, but if you have anything to spare consider helping [Fair Fight Action] win the Georgia runoffs!”

Abrams’s group Fair Fight was founded in the aftermath of her defeat to Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 midterm elections. Abrams has repeatedly claimed her loss was the result of voter suppression tactics against likely Democratic voters, although no solid evidence to support these claims has been brought forward.

Rosie O’Donnell is not the only celebrity seeking to financially assist the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate’s group.

Earlier this month, alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie released an EP that raised $100,000 for Abramss organization as donations continue to pour in ahead of next month’s all-important run-off Senate races in Georgia.

The cast of Supernatural has also teamed up with Abrams to help elect Democrats in the state’s senate election.

In September, rockers, including R.E.M. and Hayley Williams, joined the dozens of other musicians taking part of a 40-track album aimed at raising funds for Abrams’ Fair Fight organization.

