Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Returns to White House for New Year’s Eve in Balenciaga Bubble Coat

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House alongside President Trump on New Year’s Eve in an oversized look that mimics the out-of-proportion ensembles gracing the Parisian runways these past few seasons.

Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One on Thursday, skipping the annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with her husband, in a wool-blend Balenciaga bubble coat featuring a Prince of Wales check print, an enormous collar, and the brand’s eye-catching sloped sleeves.

The Balenciaga coat retails for about $2,990.

Mrs. Trump paired the statement piece with Christian Dior’s black calfskin empreinte boots — French for footprint. The boots retail for about $1,690. Mrs. Trump also threw on a pair of black leather Bottega Veneta gloves and her favorite Saint Laurent sunglasses.

The look has become a frequent staple of Balenciaga collections as of late, with the brand’s creative director often showcasing structural coats with voluminous sleeves and collars that can be seen from even the last row of a runway show.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.