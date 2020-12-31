Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show Headliner The Weeknd Says His Next Album Is Inspired By Black Lives Matter

Super Bowl 55 halftime headliner and Grammy-winner pop star, The Weeknd says his next album draws inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus crisis.

The Canadian crooner, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, recently told lifestyle magazine TMRW that the pandemic lockdowns coming on the heels of the rise of Black Lives Matter led to an outburst of creativity for his work.

“The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me,” the “Starboy” The Weeknd said. “I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road.”

The Weeknd has supported the Black Lives Matter movement for years and donated $250,00 to the group in August 2016. He has also appeared to call police officers “murderers,” posting a hashtag in a 2016 tweet that said “blue lives murder.”

The Weeknd has a history of dustups with the police. For instance, in January of that same year he was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer during an altercation in Las Vegas.

His last album, After Hours, was released in March and he has railed against the Recording Academy because his album has not been nominated for a Grammy. Despite winning several other accolades such as winning Favorite Album-Soul/R&B honors at the American Music Awards, the Grammys took a pass.

According to reports, The Weeknd feels that his snubbing by the Grammy resulted from his hemming and hawing over whether or not to accept the Super Bowl halftime show gig.

The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer took to Twitter to attack the Grammys as “corrupt” and added, “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

