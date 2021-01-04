Cosmopolitan Cover Celebrates 11 Plus Size Women as ‘Healthy’

“This is healthy!” reads the cover of the February 2021 UK Cosmopolitan magazine, which features 11 plus size models and an article that argues that “wellness” does not mean “one size fits all.”

“‘Healthy’ can be a loaded word. We asked these women to open up about their personal journeys to reclaim ‘healthy’ as their own,” explained Cosmopolitan, which goes on to share the stories of “11 women who prove wellness isn’t ‘one size fits all,'” some of whom are plus-size models.

One cover featured influencer Callie Thorpe, who says that she adheres to the “body neutrality movement” — a movement that doesn’t focus on one’s own appearance.

“Plus-size people often feel like they can’t be part of the wellness space. We are trolled for being fat, then can feel excluded from exercise because our bodies don’t fit the narrative,” said Thorpe, who has amassed more than 250,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Cosmopolitan also featured yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley, who says that yoga “has absolutely nothing to do with what you look like.”

“When I first started I was often the only fat person at classes, and frequently the only Black person, so it was very alienating,” said Stanley.

The yoga teacher, who has garnered 450,000 followers on Instagram, added that while she has gotten attention, there are still some drawbacks to it.

“I do experience fatphobic comments,” said Stanley. “Just yesterday someone said, ‘Do you really like your body? If I had that body I wouldn’t like it.'”

While Cosmopolitan promotes plus-size models as “healthy” amid the coronavirus pandemic, obesity is a condition that put adults of any age at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

