Hollywood Celebrities Demand Trump Be Removed from Office Following Capitol Hill Clashes

Left-wing Hollywood stars cried out in unison Wednesday to remove President Donald Trump from office after protesters from the March to Save America broke into the U.S. Capitol and the Senate chamber.

On Wednesday, protesters clashed with police outside the Capitol before breaching the barriers and entering the building as Congress began its session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The incident forced Congress to adjourn as lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were escorted to safety.

Trump insisted through the day that he had won the election by a landslide, but after the demonstration turned violent — crowds clashed with police, suspected explosive devices were investigated, and a woman was fatally shot — he put out a video message urging the protestors to “go home in peace.” Subsequent social media posts, where he appeared to assign blame for the day’s events but still told protesters to “go home,” were deleted by Twitter.

In response, celebrities variously called for the impeachment of President Trump, his removal from office via the 25th Amendment, or his arrest and imprisonment. Actress Debra Messing tweeted that the president “must be impeached and removed from office tomorrow.” She added: “To protect our country so he will be barred from holding office ever again.”

Trump must be impeached and removed from office tomorrow. To protect our country so he will be barred from holding office ever again.#IMPEACH — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 6, 2021

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer also shared a call to impeachment.

Shame. Shame on every Republican senator who refused to remove Trump during impeachment. This is on you. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 6, 2021

Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin said President Trump “must be impeached and removed immediately,” claiming that the president is “directing the insurrection.”

The president is directing the insurrection and is poised to do untold damage over the last two weeks of his term. He must be impeached and removed immediately. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) January 6, 2021

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who has championed the violent leftist group Antifa, said the president should be thrown “in motherfucking jail. NOW.”

Shut down his goddamn Twitter feed and throw him in motherfucking jail. NOW. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2021

Rob Reiner and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell echoed the sentiment.

Trump needs to be arrested for Sedition, Treason, and Inciting Violence. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 6, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Bess Kalb demanded the Secret Service arrest the president immediately.

Secret Service, do your job and arrest Donald Trump right now. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 6, 2021

Transgender celebrity Chaz Bono tweeted: “Trump needs to be removed from office immediately,” adding that he is a “traitor.”

Trump needs to be removed from office immediately! He is a clear and present danger to the American Government, American people, and American Democracy. The American President is a Traitor. We having been screaming our warnings for 4 years, take this seriously! #TrumpNeedsToGoNow — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) January 6, 2021

A number of far-left stars are trying to invoke the 25th Amendment, whose Section 4 provides for the removal of the president from office if a majority of his Cabinet deems him to be unfit for his duties. They include Jeffrey Wright, Amber Tamblyn, Tim Matheson, and former Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.

25th Amendment Sec 4 Over to you @VP. pic.twitter.com/hziPA4WBhc — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 6, 2021

Excuse me isn’t this enough for 25th amendment pic.twitter.com/YmMHaNp8pw — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 6, 2021

Invoke. The. 25th. Amendment. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 6, 2021

A real Vice President and real Cabinet members would invoke the 25th Amendment, and Mike Pence would become acting President immediately to calm the unrest caused by the soon to be Ex-President. — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) January 6, 2021

The president of the United States incited violence against the US government in an attempt to prevent the certification of his successor's election. Impeachment will take too long. 25th Amendment removal today. NOW. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 6, 2021

Actor Wendell Pierce also brought up the 25th Amendment, claiming without evidence that the protest was “incited” by the president.

It’s time @VP Mike Pence to initiate the #25amendment This is a seditious act incited by the President of the United States. Remove him from office. This is insurrection — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 6, 2021

Comedian Jim Gaffigan joined in the chorus, falsely claiming that Republicans “did nothing.” A number of Republican leaders have condemned the incident and called for the protesters to disband.

And then Trump supporters stormed the Capital and the Republican Party STILL did nothing… #25thAmendment — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2021

Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted that Trump “CANNOT remain in office.”

As I said before, he CANNOT remain in office. #RemoveTrump https://t.co/85gDfUqVsk — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

Comedian-actor Mike Birbiglia tweeted “impeach and remove” over and over again.

Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Immediately. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 6, 2021

