Hollywood Celebrities Demand Trump Be Removed from Office Following Capitol Hill Clashes

David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood stars cried out in unison Wednesday to remove President Donald Trump from office after protesters from the March to Save America broke into the U.S. Capitol and the Senate chamber.

On Wednesday, protesters clashed with police outside the Capitol before breaching the barriers and entering the building as Congress began its session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The incident forced Congress to adjourn as lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were escorted to safety.

Trump insisted through the day that he had won the election by a landslide, but after the demonstration turned violent — crowds clashed with police, suspected explosive devices were investigated, and a woman was fatally shot — he put out a video message urging the protestors to “go home in peace.” Subsequent social media posts, where he appeared to assign blame for the day’s events but still told protesters to “go home,” were deleted by Twitter.

In response, celebrities variously called for the impeachment of President Trump, his removal from office via the 25th Amendment, or his arrest and imprisonment. Actress Debra Messing tweeted that the president “must be impeached and removed from office tomorrow.” She added: “To protect our country so he will be barred from holding office ever again.”

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer also shared a call to impeachment.

Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin said President Trump “must be impeached and removed immediately,” claiming that the president is “directing the insurrection.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who has championed the violent leftist group Antifa, said the president should be thrown “in motherfucking jail. NOW.”

Rob Reiner and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell echoed the sentiment.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Bess Kalb demanded the Secret Service arrest the president immediately.

Transgender celebrity Chaz Bono tweeted: “Trump needs to be removed from office immediately,” adding that he is a “traitor.”

A number of far-left stars are trying to invoke the 25th Amendment, whose Section 4 provides for the removal of the president from office if a majority of his Cabinet deems him to be unfit for his duties. They include Jeffrey Wright, Amber Tamblyn, Tim Matheson, and former Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.

Actor Wendell Pierce also brought up the 25th Amendment, claiming without evidence that the protest was “incited” by the president.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan joined in the chorus, falsely claiming that Republicans “did nothing.” A number of Republican leaders have condemned the incident and called for the protesters to disband.

Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted that Trump “CANNOT remain in office.”

Comedian-actor Mike Birbiglia tweeted “impeach and remove” over and over again.

