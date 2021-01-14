Macaulay Culkin Backs Petition to Drop Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2’

Macaulay Culkin publicly backed a petition Wednesday to have U.S. President Donald Trump excised from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

“Excuse me, where’s the lobby?” asks the young actor Culkin in the movie as he enters the historic Plaza Hotel, gazing at the chandelier and the Christmas decorations.

“Down the hall and to the left,” replies a gentleman in a suit and black coat, sporting a familiar nimbus of blond hair.

That single 10-second exchange has been enough to excite fans of the movie and led to previous calls for it to be altered.

Now Culkin has entered the fray.

After a fan tweeted: ‘Petition to digitally replace trump in “home alone 2” with 40-year-old macaulay culkin.’ Macaulay, 40, simply replied: “Sold.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Another fan of the smash hit 1992 movie soon shared a video of the famous scene would look like without Trump’s cameo “due to popular request.” It got the seal of approval from Macaulay who cheered: “Bravo.”

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Culkin’s endorsement of the movie alteration is the latest call for the president to be “disappeared.”

As Breitbart News reported, Donald Trump Jr. called the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) “absolutely pathetic” for cutting his father’s cameo scene from its broadcast of the film in 2019.

“Absolutely pathetic,” said Trump Jr. on Instagram. “The liberal media like [CBC] is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully.” He continued:

Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era? Imagine being so ‘triggered’ that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing.

Trump personally responded to the scandal, jokingly suggesting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was behind the snub.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” he tweeted at the time, before adding: “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

Trump has always been happy to rise above the rancour and affirm he enjoyed the brief appearance.

“It’s an honor to be involved in something like that,” said the president on a previous occasion when asked about his role.