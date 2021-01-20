Trump Pardons Rapper Kodak Black Whose Music Video Depicts Trump Supporter Being Choked

Rapper Kodak Black, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, featured an actor in one of his music videos who played a Trump supporter being chocked during a fight.

The music video for the song “Tunnel Vision” features an actor wearing a red MAGA hat, driving to an outdoor area labeled “Hunting Grounds,” where he then finds a black man and attempts to shoot him with a rifle. When he is unable to fire the rifle, the two men get into a scuffle and the Trump supporter is depicted being choked.

“Li’l Kodak they don’t like to see you winnin’, they wanna see you in the penitentiary,” raps Kodak Black during the chorus of his song. Ironically, the rapper was pardoned by President Trump on Tuesday.

Watch Below:

“President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black,” reads the presidential pardon. “Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader. Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document. He has served nearly half of his sentence.”

The presidential pardon went on to mention some of the philanthropic work that Kodak Black has been involved in, with his most recent move being a donation of “$50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown.”

Rapper Lil Wayne was also pardoned by President Trump on Tuesday. Unlike Kodak Black, however, Lil Wayne had appeared to endorse Trump ahead of the 2020 election, praising the president’s Platinum Plan for black Americans.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” tweeted Lil Wayne in October. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership, He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.