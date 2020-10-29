Lil Wayne Praises Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black Americans: ‘He Listened and Assured He Will and Can Get It Done’

In another sign of growing support for President Trump from the influential rap community, the acclaimed hip-hop artist Lil Wayne said he met with the president on Thursday, saying that they discussed criminal justice reform and the president’s “Platinum Plan” to invest in black communities and businesses.

Lil Wayne described the meeting as “great” and said that President Trump “listened to what we had to say today.”

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus ,” Lil Wayne tweeted. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership, He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The apparent endorsement from Lil Wayne represents a major boon for President Trump, whose support among black Americans has reached 31 percent according to a daily Rasmussen Reports poll. The president garnered just 8 percent of the black vote in 2016.

Lil Wayne — whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — ranks among the most acclaimed rappers of all time. The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the top-selling artists ever. His Twitter feed is followed by more than 34 million individuals.

Lil Wayne is the latest major rap figure to signal his support for President Trump. Last week, 50 Cent wrote “Vote for Trump” in an Instagram post in which he lashed out at Joe Biden’s planned tax hikes.

Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson praised the move by the chart-topping rapper.

Earlier this week, the rapper Lil Pump told his 17 million Instagram followers that he is supporting President Trump, also citing Biden’s proposed tax increases. “All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch” he wrote. “Fuck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch ass nigga. Fuck sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 bitch.”

The rapper Ice Cube met with President Trump’s campaign recently to discuss the administration’s Platinum Plan. Ice Cube said that the Trump team modified its plan after speaking with him about his own Contract with Black America. He said Joe Biden’s team brushed his concerns aside, telling him that he would know more after the election.

Ice Cube said this week that he skipped a Zoom call with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and several other celebrities, including rappers Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike, because he wanted to work on advancing his Contract with Black America

