Netflix Creating Animated Kids Series Based on ‘Antiracist Baby’ by Ibram X. Kendi

For the left-wing Netflix, it’s never too early to start training your children in critical race theory.

The streaming entertainment giant said it is teaming up with “anti-racism” professor Ibram X. Kendi to create a slate of new programming that will include an animated series based on Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, his recent book for toddlers.

Netflix will turn Antiracist Baby into a series of animated short music videos that will use “earwormy songs” to teach toddlers and their caregivers about “anti-racism.” In the original book, Kendi writes that “babies are taught to be racist or anti-racist, there’s no neutrality” and urges parents to “use your words to talk about race.”

The company will also adapt two other books by the celebrity academic — Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas, which will be turned into a “hybrid documentary / scripted feature”; and Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You, which will become a documentary for young viewers.

In a statement, Kendi said that he was “elated” for Netflix viewers, saying that adults and children alike will be “captivated, informed, and transformed by these projects.”

The mainstream media have fully embraced Kendi’s “anti-racism” teachings, with Time magazine naming him one of the country’s 100 most influential people. But many others have rejected the nebulous, Orwellian nature of “anti-racism” as well as what they see as Kendi’s attempts to label anyone who disagrees with him as a racist.

Kendi has called for the creation of a new federal government branch called the Department of Anti-Racism, which would be responsible for approving all local, state, and federal public policies “to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity.”

Kendi received tremendous blowback when he attacked Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two black children, comparing her to an imperialist “colonizer” who acquired black children for show.

The Boston University professor also injected himself in the presidential election, declaring in November that the term “legal vote” is “functionally racist.”

On Wednesday, Kendi expressed “joy” at the departure of Donald Trump from the White House. “He is lies and bigotry and injustice and tyranny embodied,” he tweeted.

He's gone. And now, it is up to us to drive out what he represents. He is lies and bigotry and injustice and tyranny embodied–and the work is only beginning to drive him out of our body politic. Joy, today. Resolve, tomorrow. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 20, 2021

Netflix has an ongoing production deal with former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The company’s top executives — Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos — are among Hollywood’s most active Democratic boosters.

The streamer was reportedly one of several Hollywood studios to employ lobbyists to win lockdown exemptions from California politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com