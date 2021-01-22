Macklemore Rips ‘Old White Guy’ Biden and ‘Complicit Liberals’ in Anti-Trump Anthem ‘Trump’s Gone’

Macklemore, the self described white and privileged rapper, declares America “armed, dumb, and dangerous” in his new song, “Trump’s Over,” which sees the rapper takes shots at Donald Trump and his supporters and lambast liberals who “care more about animal rights and recycling and bicycling and the climate” than black people killed by police.
The song is mostly about “the liar” Trump, who’s voters didn’t “care about human rights,” and who refused to wear a mask. But even as the Seattle-born singer-songwriter mostly concerned his lyrics with assaults on Trump and Trump voters, he did not spare Biden and liberals.
In his first verse, for instance, the “Glorious” rapper slammed liberals for “being silent while Black people dying at the hands of police violence.”
Macklemore added that white people are complicit with the purported rash of black people killed by police, rapping, “That care more about animal rights and recycling and bicycling and the climate and toothpaste with iron you, too, are complicit, you, too, getting brought up. I’ll give it to you pro bono, you, too, are the problem.”
Now, all you high-fiving MAGA white boys drinking White Claws
Care about your taxes more than human rights, sign off
You no mask-wearing, big truck-driving
“Blue lives matter,” talking shit about the riots
Double standard once the white folks went and tried it
“They’re patriots,” no, those are terrorists, Brian
And all you liberals out there being silent
While Black people dying at the hands of police violence
That care more about animal rights and recycling
And bicycling and the climate and toothpaste with iron
You, too, are complicit, you, too, getting brought up
I’ll give it to you pro bono, you, too, are the problem
I’m white there with ya, silence on all us
Comfy in my privilege like, “Should I risk all this?”
Yes, and if you think I care to lose you as a fan
Peace out, bitch, you know exactly where I stand
In his second verse, Macklemore took a shot at Joe Biden’s age. “Biden my dog, but he’s close to getting put down,” the singer wrote, “surprise, another old white guy in the House who’s fine, we just hold our breath when he opens his mouth.”
Of course, the attacks on patriotic Americans and Trump voters was far more vitriolic than Macklemore’s mild slaps at the left. He calls Americans “armed, dumb, and dangerous,” says that “MAGA white boys” care more about their taxes than they do human rights, and exclaimed that “white supremacy” still rules the country.
It’s like Trump is just a symptom that we ain’t free from
Just old white supremacy that he would feed us
We celebrating, but to think a new era’s begun
Still half the country feels the same way that he does, so
What the fuck are we gonna do now?
Biden my dog, but he’s close to getting put down
Surprise, another old white guy in the House
Who’s fine, we just hold our breath when he opens his mouth
We thought 2021 was gonna save us
We thought that we were gonna all love our neighbors
We thought COVID was over being contagious
Nope, America still armed, dumb, and dangerous
Macklemore has attacked Trump before. In 2016 the rapper joined “Fuck Donald Trump” remix, in which he claimed the president and his supporters were like Hitler and the KKK. Macklemore also pushed the calumny that Trump “banned” Muslims, rapping, “Bannin’ all Muslims? Aiight, boo this guy. What if we ban all the white dudes?”
