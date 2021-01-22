Macklemore Rips ‘Old White Guy’ Biden and ‘Complicit Liberals’ in Anti-Trump Anthem ‘Trump’s Gone’

Macklemore, the self described white and privileged rapper, declares America “armed, dumb, and dangerous” in his new song, “Trump’s Over,” which sees the rapper takes shots at Donald Trump and his supporters and lambast liberals who “care more about animal rights and recycling and bicycling and the climate” than black people killed by police.

The song is mostly about “the liar” Trump, who’s voters didn’t “care about human rights,” and who refused to wear a mask. But even as the Seattle-born singer-songwriter mostly concerned his lyrics with assaults on Trump and Trump voters, he did not spare Biden and liberals.

In his first verse, for instance, the “Glorious” rapper slammed liberals for “being silent while Black people dying at the hands of police violence.”

Watch below:

Macklemore added that white people are complicit with the purported rash of black people killed by police, rapping, “That care more about animal rights and recycling and bicycling and the climate and toothpaste with iron you, too, are complicit, you, too, getting brought up. I’ll give it to you pro bono, you, too, are the problem.”

Now, all you high-fiving MAGA white boys drinking White Claws

Care about your taxes more than human rights, sign off

You no mask-wearing, big truck-driving

“Blue lives matter,” talking shit about the riots

Double standard once the white folks went and tried it

“They’re patriots,” no, those are terrorists, Brian

And all you liberals out there being silent

While Black people dying at the hands of police violence

That care more about animal rights and recycling

And bicycling and the climate and toothpaste with iron

You, too, are complicit, you, too, getting brought up

I’ll give it to you pro bono, you, too, are the problem

I’m white there with ya, silence on all us

Comfy in my privilege like, “Should I risk all this?”

Yes, and if you think I care to lose you as a fan

Peace out, bitch, you know exactly where I stand

In his second verse, Macklemore took a shot at Joe Biden’s age. “Biden my dog, but he’s close to getting put down,” the singer wrote, “surprise, another old white guy in the House who’s fine, we just hold our breath when he opens his mouth.”

Of course, the attacks on patriotic Americans and Trump voters was far more vitriolic than Macklemore’s mild slaps at the left. He calls Americans “armed, dumb, and dangerous,” says that “MAGA white boys” care more about their taxes than they do human rights, and exclaimed that “white supremacy” still rules the country.

It’s like Trump is just a symptom that we ain’t free from

Just old white supremacy that he would feed us

We celebrating, but to think a new era’s begun

Still half the country feels the same way that he does, so

What the fuck are we gonna do now?

Biden my dog, but he’s close to getting put down

Surprise, another old white guy in the House

Who’s fine, we just hold our breath when he opens his mouth

We thought 2021 was gonna save us

We thought that we were gonna all love our neighbors

We thought COVID was over being contagious

Nope, America still armed, dumb, and dangerous

Macklemore has attacked Trump before. In 2016 the rapper joined “Fuck Donald Trump” remix, in which he claimed the president and his supporters were like Hitler and the KKK. Macklemore also pushed the calumny that Trump “banned” Muslims, rapping, “Bannin’ all Muslims? Aiight, boo this guy. What if we ban all the white dudes?”

