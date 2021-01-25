Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen admitted the purpose of his film’s sequel, which was released shortly before the 2020 presidential election, was to “deliver a message” on the “dangers of voting for Trump.”

The British comedian reprised his role as a journalist from Kazakhstan in the sequel, putting former President Trump and his supporters at the center of the film. He admitted in an interview with the Sun the film, and the timing of its release, was meant to send a message to the American people ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“The aim of the movie is to deliver a message. That’s the reason why Borat came out when it did,” he explained.

“I thought the thing I can do to warn people is to use my funniest character, my most popular ­character, to show what I thought the dangers of ­voting for Trump were. I felt democracy was at a very dangerous point,” Cohen continued, explaining he is taking a break, as Trump is now out of office.

“There’s nothing up next. It’s been a busy year. Donald Trump is out and I want a break,” The Dictator actor said.