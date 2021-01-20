Google-Owned YouTube Extends Trump’s Suspension

The Google-owned video platform YouTube has reportedly extended its ban on Donald Trump’s account by at least a week.

Reuters reports that Youtube announced that Donald Trump’s account suspension will last for at least another week. YouTube banned Trump on January 12 for a minimum of one week, claiming he violated the site’s policy against inciting violence following protests at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, the site stated that it was extending the suspension “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.” In a video uploaded earlier on Tuesday to the White House’s YouTube Channel, President Trump stated: “In America we don’t insist on absolute conformity or enforce rigid orthodoxies and punitive speech codes, we just don’t do that.”

Trump’s account received one strike last week for violating the site’s policies. Due to the strike, Trump’s account is not allowed to upload new content, and comments on his existing videos are disabled. Trump’s account currently has 2.79 million subscribers.

Channels that receive three strikes within 90 days are permanently banned from YouTube but so far, Trump has not received a second strike.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Reuters last week that President Trump is being treated the same way as other users are on the site and once he abides by the policies laid out by the Masters of the Universe, his account will not be deleted.

