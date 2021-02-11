Actor Shia LaBeouf Severs Ties with Talent Agency After Sex Abuse Allegations

Actor and anti-Trump activist Shia LaBeouf has severed ties with his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and checked into rehab following sexual battery allegations and lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA twigs.

These recent developments, as reported by Variety, come after a lawsuit was filed in December by LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, who accused the Transformers star of being physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship from 2018 to 2019, saying that her experience was part of his pattern of terrorizing women.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, Netflix removed actor LaBeouf’s name and photo from its For Your Consideration website promoting the upcoming drama Pieces Of A Woman.

Shia LaBeouf has denied all wrongdoing and allegation of abuse.

CAA, on the other hand, did not fired the actor, according to reports that said LaBeouf made the decision to take a break from acting on his own, so that he can focus solely on his recovery, and get the help he admits he needs.

Variety reports that the actor has been receiving treatment for over five weeks, and is currently living at an inpatient facility. It is unclear what type of treatment LaBeouf is said to be receiving. The report added that when LaBeouf responded to the sexual battery lawsuit last year, he admitted to his alcoholism and aggression, adding that for years, he has been abusive to people around him.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” said LaBeouf in December. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

While CAA has not fired LaBeouf, the talent agency reacted differently in response to recent allegations against rocker Marilyn Manson. Earlier this month, CAA dropped Manson after his ex-fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of “grooming” her when she was a teen and abusing her for years.

