Actress Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex-Fiancee Marilyn Manson of Years of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood, star of HBO’s Westworld, publicly accused her ex-fiancé, rocker Marilyn Manson, on Monday of “grooming” her when she was a teen and abusing her for years.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” said Evan Rachel Wood in a statement on Instagram. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

“I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” added Wood.

Manson and Wood were reportedly known to be dating back in 2007, when he was 38 and she was 19. The two were briefly engaged in 2010.

Wood has spent years speaking out about being a survivor of domestic violence, and has been a prominent activist surrounding the issue. But the Frozen 2 star never named her alleged abuser until now, according to a report by Deadline.

Wood helped pen the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill, which was passed into law in California in 2019. Wood has also said in the past that she was raped on two occasions, but had previously denied that Manson was her abuser.

Following Wood publicly accusing Manson, at least three other women have taken to social media to post their own allegations against the rocker — one of whom has since deleted her post.

