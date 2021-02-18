Grammy Winner Vince Gill Says Country Music Isn’t Just for Conservative ‘White America’

Grammy-Winning country star Vince Gill wants his industry to appear more inclusive in the wake of singer Morgan Wallen’s N-word controversy.

Speaking to CBS This Morning on Wednesday, Gill said that country music isn’t just for conservative white people but is for everyone.

“White America, when they make the argument, ‘Well, I hear it in rap music all the time…’ and I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the last 3-400 years, how that word has been used by the white community?’ It’s derogatory, dismissive, and hurtful. It doesn’t have a place,” Gill told CBS. Gill added that the video of Wallen using the N-word was “sad” and “disappointing.”

Unlike Gill’s claims, the phrase has not been used derogatorily for “3 to 400 years,” but first began as an epithet around the year 1775. The word recently spurred controversy as a viral video surfaced of Wallen jokingly using the N-word as he bantered with friends several weeks ago.

Even though Gill felt the need to add his voice to the debate, he did note that he was hesitant to brave the cancel culture. “I gotta be honest,” Gill told CBS. “When you told me you wanted to talk about this, I’m nervous. Your intentions can be so good, and then you can just get just ripped.”

Gill also told CBS that country music is too male-centric, and he lamented that more women, black artists, and other minorities can’t seem to break through and achieve stardom. Last year, Charley Pride became the first black person to win the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards.

The country music industry quickly jumped into gear to censure Wallen. His recording label suspended him, and his talent agency dropped him.

Wallen immediately apologized for using the word, saying he is “embarrassed and sorry.”

Despite the industry condemning him and country radio stations pulling his songs, Wallen’s latest album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” has soared to the top spot on the country charts where it has remained for the fourth week straight.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.