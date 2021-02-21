Barbra Streisand Gushes: Joe Biden ‘Has Restored Some Political Sanity in Our Country’

After spending months campaigning vigorously for Joe Biden, Hollywood star Barbra Streisand still appears to be in cheerleading mode, touting the president’s first month in office as a restoration of “political sanity in our country.”

Streisand praised President Biden on social media Friday, declaring that the new administration will tackle climate change and oversee coronavirus vaccinations.

“President Biden has restored some political sanity in our country,” Streisand wrote. “The United States will once again become one of the leaders of the free world. We will address climate change now evident in these extreme weather conditions.”

She added: “Biden’s competent team is making sure Americans will be protected by getting more vaccinations in American‘s [sic] arms after Trump had downplayed the pandemic from its beginning.”

Streisand’s sentiments on the vaccine echo a string of falsehoods from President Biden. A week before her posts, Biden said former President Donald Trump did not leave his administration with any vaccine distribution plan. Breitbart News fact-checked this assertion and ruled it was mostly false. Earlier this week, Biden told a CNN town hall that there was no vaccine when he came into office. He had, in fact, personally received the vaccine before his inauguration.

The same day as Biden’s town hall, the singer and actress expressed her support for further economic lockdowns in response to new COVID variants.

The Biden Administration is doing everything possible to vaccinate Americans quickly. But with the new COVID variants, we must maintain vigilance and lockdown if necessary. https://t.co/7MLSGTDBug — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 16, 2021

Streisand was one of Biden’s biggest campaigners in 2020. She raised money for the candidate at several virtual Hollywood fundraisers and regularly bashed President Trump on social media, blaming him for the country’s coronavirus deaths.

So far during Joe Biden’s administration, more than 85,000 Americans have died due to the coronavirus.

