Golden Globes: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Lash Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. for Lack of Diversity

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the 78th Golden Globes on an awkward note by mocking the organization behind the annual awards show while also criticizing its lack of diversity.

“Even with stupid things, inclusivity is important,” Tina Fey said at the top of the NBC’s broadcast on Sunday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. is facing criticism following a report that it has no black voters among its 87 members. At the same time, the organization has long been a joke in the entertainment industry by excluding real journalists from its ranks and allowing its members to accept studio perks, including gifts and overseas junkets.

Fey and Poehler attempted to address the controversies in a light-hearted manner.

“The HFPA is made up of around 90 international — no black– journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life,” said Fey. “So, let’s see what these European weirdos nominated this year.”

The comedians said the group as “around 90” members because some of them might be ghosts.

Later in the broadcast, HFPA officers apologized on air for the group’s lack of black people. “Black representation is vital. We must have black journalists in our organization,” said HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne.

“We look forward to a more inclusive future,” said HFPA president Ali Sar.

