Rosanna Arquette Threatens Hyatt Boycott: You Hosted a ‘Fascist Nazi Convention’

Actress Rosanna Arquette threatened to boycott Hyatt hotels for hosting what she described as a “fascist Nazi convention” after a Hyatt in Orlando, Florida, hosted CPAC over the weekend.

“Hey Hyatt hotels. Highly inclusive , does not mean hosting people who are NOT highly inclusive, hosting a fascist Nazi convention is the antithesis of inclusiveness. you have made a grave error in judgement,” the Pulp Fiction actress asserted. “the imminent Boycotts you are going to feel for years to come.”

Arquette’s complaint coincides with several prominent leftists, including actress turned activist Alyssa Milano, publicly shaming the hotel for hosting the conference and spreading a conspiracy theory about the main stage, claiming that it looked like a Nazi symbol.

“This is the stage at CPAC. THEY’RE NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE,” Milano raged in an Instagram post to her 2.9 million Twitter followers. “@hyatt, this is what’s happening in your building. @tedcruz, you stood on this stage.”

The American Conservative Union (ACU) released a lengthy statement on Monday after Hyatt released two statements on the final day of the conference, addressing the stage design specifically and contending that the ACU managed “all aspects of event logistics, including the stage design and aesthetics.”

“These statements appear to validate demonstrably false and malicious claims,” the ACU said in a statement, blasting the hotel for releasing “additional statements late last night after the conference ended that disparaged and defamed us.”

The statement read in part:

When we learned of the orchestrated assault on us, we immediately contacted your senior management to set the record straight. Together, we quickly responded to these slanderous accusations. Your hotel’s senior management was on notice and acknowledged that these claims were false and agreed to share any statement before its release. We agreed that coordination was critical so that the general public would know the truth and that you would treat your customer with honesty. Thus, we were shocked that the Hyatt waited until after the conference concluded to issue additional statements–ones that are irresponsible, untrue, and contribute to a climate of division and hatred.

“For months we have collaborated with your team on logistics, including sharing, reviewing, and approving the stage design that was created by one of our subcontractors,” the ACU continued. “The fact that no one on the Hyatt staff ever raised concerns during the process shows the ridiculous nature of your statements.”

“Moreover, your statements falsely conceal your oversight role. In fact, the Hyatt Hotel, with our organization and subcontractors, approved and worked collaboratively to build this stage,” it added. “Only after a coordinated far-left assault to destroy our conference arose did you succumb to lies and compound them with your own.”