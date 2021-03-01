Alyssa Milano Floats CPAC Nazi Conspiracy Theory, Calls for Boycott of Hyatt

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano floated a Nazi conspiracy theory directed toward the organizers of CPAC, suggesting that they deliberately fashioned the main stage to match the shape of a Nazi symbol.

“This is the stage at CPAC. THEY’RE NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE,” Milano wrote in an outraged post to her 2.9 million Twitter followers before tagging Hyatt, where the political convention took place. “@hyatt, this is what’s happening in your building. @tedcruz, you stood on this stage.”

Her conspiracy theory caught fire on social media, drawing remarks from filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman and NARAL President Ilyse Hogue.

The #CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if @Hyatt is okay with Nazi symbols being used on their properties like this? pic.twitter.com/D0332vKKoN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 27, 2021

The CPAC stage resembles a known SS Nazi insignia. Generously, let's assume the design was in error. They should immediately release an apology and change up the stage. Not doing so will convey the most reprehensible intent. https://t.co/s5rsGkL7Sy — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and lead organizer of CPAC, dismissed the conspiracy theories as both “outrageous and slanderous.”

“Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage,” he said.

Hyatt also responded to leftists who complained over the hotel’s willingness to host the conservative conference.

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours,” the spokesperson continued. “Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care.”

Milano did not find the statement satisfactory and immediately called for a boycott of Hyatt.

“In other words, @Hyatt is totally fine hosting Nazis,” she quipped.

The four-day political conference, hosted in Orlando, Florida, drew several prolific Republican figures, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and many more. Breitbart News remained on the scene throughout the event and saw no evidence of Nazis or Nazism at the political event.

This far from the first time Milano had made such comparisons. In 2019, she essentially compared former Vice President Mike Pence to Heinrich Himmler, a Nazi architect of the Holocaust.