Kenan Thompson Sings ‘Stacey Abrams Is so Dope’ on NBC Sitcom

NBC’s new sitcom starring Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson featured a shoutout to failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during a brief credits outro scene.

On Kenan, Thompson plays a TV morning show host whose wife died, leaving him to raise his two pre-teen daughters (Dani and Dannah Lane) with the help of his brother (Chris Redd) and father-in-law (Don Johnson). Thompson said before its premiere that the show was not “too political,” but the March 2 episode, titled “The Fourth Hour,” openly praised progressive politicians and policies.

In a scene where Kenan is preparing to sing his daughters to sleep, he suggests a song about a princess; the two girls tell their dad that princesses are out and “empowerment is in.”

Kenan tries to sing about federal Title IX rules that now force schools to allow transgender biological males to compete against girls. Kenan begins to sing, “Title IX. You are so fine. Famous for your place in athletics.”

The girls respond, “Yeah, no.”

Then Kenan pays tribute to Abrams, the Democrat operative whose mass-mail voting advocacy contributed to historic Democrat victories in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election and the runoff election for two U.S. Senate seats months later.

Kenan sings, “‘And that’s why Stacey Abrams is so dope!’ All right? That ends our abridged bedtime routine, right?”

The series is only a few episodes into its first season and airs Tuesday nights.

