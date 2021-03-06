Theme parks including Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood may be able to reopen at reduced capacity beginning April 1, California health officials announced Friday.

Following the announcement, the Disney company said the state’s residents can expect Disneyland and California Adventure to open soon, according to People.

“We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighborhood businesses and our entire community,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock.

“With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon,” he continued.

To reopen for guests, the parks’ respective counties must meet coronavirus metrics related to positive case counts under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines, the People article continued: