Comedian Chelsea Handler took to social media Friday to share how much better life is under President Joe Biden now compared to March of last year.

“March 2020 VS. March 2021: A Thread…” Handler tweeted. “We had a white supremacist in the White House. Vs. We have the most diverse cabinet in the history of the United States.”

“We had a Vice President who believed in conversion therapy. Vs. We have the first female Vice President in history, who understands that being gay is not a choice,” the comedian added to the thread.

“Jared Kushner was advising foreign policy. Vs. No one named Jared Kushner is advising foreign policy,” she continued.

Handler went on to give thanks for the development of three different coronavirus vaccines.

“We were just learning about Covid-19 and living in fear. Vs. There are three vaccines for Covid-19,” she tweeted.

“I had a crush on Andrew Cuomo. Vs. I no longer have a crush on Andrew Cuomo,” the comedian added. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has gone from liberal darling to persona non grata in the wake of federal investigators probing his administration’s handling of nursing home patients during the coronavirus pandemic — plus several sexual harassment allegations the governor is currently facing.

“Reparations was a radical notion and a dirty word. Vs. A reparations bill is now in our legislature waiting to be passed. # HR 40,” Handler continued, referring to legislation that would establish a federal commission to explore reparations for black Americans.

“Some things haven’t changed since last March, but a lot have. Mitch McConnell is still an asshole,” she concluded.

