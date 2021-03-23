Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Michelle Obama Group Push Bill That Would Ease Voter ID Requirements

Among the more than 60 celebrities who added their names to the letter are Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Faith Hill, Eva Longoria, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The “For the People Act” — formerly known as H.R. 1 — would reduce the powers of states to oversee their elections, giving the federal government more power to determine voting laws at a local level.

As Breitbart News reported, the bill would vastly expand vote by mail without requiring voter identification. The bill calls voter photo ID and other measures “restrictions on the right to vote,” while suggesting these are forms of “racial discrimination” and “systemic racism.”

The bill would also protect illegal aliens from prosecution if they are registered to vote automatically and never made an affirmative declaration that they were U.S. citizens. Agencies that register voters would not be required to keep records of people who declined to affirm their citizenship.

Republicans have denounced the bill, saying that it would damage the country’s electoral system and lead to a the federal government seizing power from states to govern their owwn elections.

“This is something that will federalize our elections. It’s a D.C. takeover of our elections,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told Breitbart News last week.

Michelle Obama’s letter comes from her When We All Vote organization, which recruited celebrity influencers to promote vote by mail during the 2020 presidential election.

