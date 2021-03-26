Michael Rapaport Calls Out AOC, Kamala Harris over Border Crisis: Where Are the ‘Comparisons to Nazi Germany’

Left-wing actor Michael Rapaport called out CNN Anchors, far-left “Squad” members, and Kamala Harris for failing to demonstrate the same level of “outrage” and “tears” over the treatment of migrants in detention facilities under the Biden administration as they did when Trump was in office.

“I want outrage! I want tears! I want comparisons to Nazi Germany! I want some Outrage!” the True Romance star said in a post to his 637,000 Twitter followers, tagging Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), as well as CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo.

“Yo @maddow this should have you fogging up your glasses with real tears No?” he continued in the post featuring a video of footage inside of temporary Border Patrol facilities in Texas. “@KamalaHarris something?”

Indeed, liberals, particularly those who vehemently attacked the Trump administration over its immigration policies and handling of illegal immigrants, have not reacted to the Biden administration’s migrant crisis on the southern border in the same manner displayed over the last four years.

‘The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps.’ — @AOC stands by using the term ‘concentration camps’ to define our border crisis, and historians agree pic.twitter.com/gZ0V723wIQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 18, 2019

During the Trump administration, Ocasio-Cortez famously compared migrant detention facilities to “concentration camps,” even likening Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy to “ethnic cleansing.”

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. “The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the Home of the Free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”

AOC is just one of many leftists who have remained relatively silent following Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe releasing photos of the inside of a Texas federal facility, showing crowded conditions:

These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

All the while, the migrant crisis continues to worsen, with illegal immigration skyrocketing since Biden assumed office.

“In the Texas Rio Grande Valley Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border, for example, an official said his agents have apprehended more than 34,000 border crossers so far in March,” as Breitbart News reported.

Even President Biden admitted on Thursday, during his first press conference as commander-in-chief, that his administration’s conditions for border crossers are “unacceptable.”

This is not the first time Rapaport, who routinely criticized Trump in profanity-laced rants, has called out leftists. Last year, the Hollywood actor slammed Ocasio-Cortez “for her decision to blame the recent spike in gun violence in New York on people merely needing ‘to shoplift some bread,'” urging her to “stop playing games.”