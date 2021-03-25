Joe Biden: My Administration’s Border Conditions are ‘Unacceptable’

President Joe Biden says his administration’s conditions for border crossers in federal facilities at the United States-Mexico border are “unacceptable.”

During a press conference on Thursday, ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega asked if the crowded conditions for border crossers in federal facilities at the southern border were acceptable, to which Biden admitted that they were not.

The exchange went as follows:

VEGA: You mentioned circumstances that must be horrific. The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Donna, Texas is at 1,556 percent capacity … there are unaccompanied minors sleeping on floors, they’re packed into these pods, I’ve spoken to lawyers who say some of these children have not seen the sun in days. What’s your reaction to these images that have come out from that particular facility? Is what’s happening inside acceptable to you? And when is this going to be fixed? [Emphasis added] BIDEN: That’s a serious question, right? Is this acceptable? Come on. That’s why we’re going to be moving thousand of those kids out quickly. That’s why I got Fort Bliss opened up. That’s why I’ve been working from the moment this started to happen to try to find additional access for children to be able … to be safely housed … that is totally unacceptable. [Emphasis added]

This week, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) released photos of the conditions that border crossers are subjected to as a result of the administration’s welcoming migration policy.

These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

Federal immigration officials released photos from inside a federal facility in Donna, Texas, where migrants can be seen crowded in close quarters and sectioned off by plastic barriers:

The surge of illegal immigration started after Biden took office and migrants watched closely as the administration ended the “Remain in Mexico” program, canceled cooperative asylum agreements with Central America, and restarted the Catch and Release program.

Migrants recently told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz that they were taking the often deadly journey to the U.S. because of Biden’s enticing, lax enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“Biden promised that we could cross with minors,” the migrant said.

