Kristi Noem, Lil Nas X Spar over ‘Satan Shoes’: ‘We Are in a Fight for the Soul of Our Nation’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has put her foot down in the controversy over Lil Nas X and his limited line of “Satan Shoes” sneakers, provoking a social media fight with the pop star.

Gov. Noem singled out the controversial sneakers for criticism in a tweet Sunday.

“Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive,'” she wrote. “But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X — real name, Montero Lamar Hill — asked why the governor was concerned about shoes: “Do ur job!”

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Gov. Noem responded by quoting the words of Jesus from the Book of Matthew in the New Testament.

What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? -Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/pS6132euFd — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Lil Nas X recently unveiled his “Satan Shoes,” which contain human blood, and will be limited to 666 pairs that are individually numbered.

The footwear coincides with Lil Nas X’s latest music video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which the rapper can be seen dancing on a stripper pole while descending to Hell, where he gives Satan a lap dance.

