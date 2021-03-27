Rapper Lil Nas X Unveils Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ Containing Human Blood, Limited to 666 Pairs

Rapper Lil Nas X has unveiled “Satan Shoes,” which contain human blood, and will be limited to 666 pairs that are individually numbered. The sneakers start at $1,018, and are a collaboration with Nike.

“Satan Shoes” are expected to be released on Monday, March 29. They contain “60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood,” according to the streetwear culture and news account, Saint.

In selling the sneakers, the rapper has partnered with MSCHF — a company that runs on “structured chaos,” and has been “creating some of the most absurd, cynical, and viral projects and products that have spread across the internet,” according to a report last year by Business Insider.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

Ὃ$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Moreover, the release of the satanic sneakers will arrive on the heels of Lil Nas X’s latest music video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which the rapper can be seen dancing on a stripper pole while descending to hell, where he subsequently gives Satan a lap dance. The title video, “Montero,” is a reference to the rapper’s real name, which is Montero Lamar Hill.

Watch Below:

On the day the music video was released, Lil Nas X tweeted a message to “14 year old Montero,” informing his past self that he has written “a song with our name in it.”

“Dear 14 year old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret,” the rapper wrote.

“But this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” Lil Nas X continued. “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”

Late last year, the rapper make headlines when he told one of his pregnant fans to “get rid of it” during an online Q&A with his 6.3 million Instagram followers.

