Kate Winslet Says She Knows ‘at Least Four’ Actors ‘Hiding Their Sexuality’ Due to ‘Homophobia’ in Hollywood

Titanic and Avatar star Kate Winslet says she knows “at least four” actors who are “hiding their sexuality” due to “homophobia” that exists in Hollywood.

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that’s fucked up,” Winslet said in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

“I’m telling you,” the actress continued. “A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, ‘I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicize that.’ I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality.”

“It’s painful,” Winslet added. “Because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say. ‘I don’t want to be found out.'”

The actress added that the shame applies to “men more than anything.”

“It’s bad news,” Winslet said, before elaborating on the “widespread” homophobia that exists in left-leaning Hollywood.

“Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, ‘Can he play straight because, apparently, he’s gay?'” Winslet said. “That should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it’s nobody’s business. Perhaps privacy. Perhaps conditioning and shame.”

Winslet, whose screen acting career dates back to the early 90s said in order to bring about change in Hollywood, it would require “more people to speak the way I am.”

“People are afraid because we live in a world where political correctness is dictating people’s willingness to be upfront. We live in a finger-pointing culture,” she said. “I don’t intend to browbeat or take on Hollywood. We’re just talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession, and finding a way to make it more open. For there to be less judgment, discrimination and homophobia.”

Winslet went on to suggest a “#MeToo” style movement for the LGBTQ community in Hollywood. “It needs its own movement.”

In 2017, gay actor Colton Haynes called out Hollywood for its homophobia, saying directors and producers focus too much on gay actors’ personal lives while casting.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.