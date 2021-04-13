Video: Mick Jagger Compares People Who Don’t Get COVID-19 Vaccine to Flat Earthers in Pandemic Song ‘Eazy Sleazy’

Rocker Mick Jagger is mocking people who chose to opt out of receiving the coronavirus vaccine in a new single that compares them to flat Earthers and critics of manmade global warming.

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters released a surprise single Tuesday titled “Easy Sleazy,” which celebrates coming out of lockdown and promotes the COVID-19 vaccine. The song also encourages mask wearing and parodies COVID vaccine conspiracy theories.

“I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger tweeted.

The music video of the song appears to have been made remotely in observance of social distancing protocols.

While much of the song celebrates what life will be like after lockdown, one section targets

Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream

It’s mind control

The Earth is flat and cold. It’s never warming up

The Artic’s turned to slush

The second coming’s late

There’s aliens in the deep state

Jagger also promotes mask wearing in the single: “That’s a pretty mask / but never take a chance.”

As Breitbart News reported, The Rolling Stones released the coronavirus single “Living in a Ghost Town” last year. The song became the No. 1 hit on iTunes following its debut.

Jagger, in an interview with Rolling Stone, gave credit to former president Donald Trump, saying “Trump at least went and bet on all these vaccines, which was a good thing. And that was a lot of money, and it was a good bet. And the government stepped up in both [the U.S. and U.K.] in a lot of ways.”

Polls have shown that about three in ten Americans don’t plan on getting the vaccines. A Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll, published in March, shows that 35 percent of healthcare workers don’t think the vaccines have been adequately tested.

Asked why he wrote lyrics about vaccine skeptics, Jagger said he has friends who are “anti-vaxxers.”

“I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that just doesn’t… They’re just irrational. Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it,” Jagger said. “They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.”

