Cher: ‘Sometimes I’m SO Disappointed In America’

Left-wing pop star Cher is lamenting what she sees as the lack of kindness and justice around her, saying that at times she feels “so disappointed in America.”

The Oscar-winning star encouraged people to protest in the streets and to fight “4 good against evil.” She said her disappointment in American “breaks my heart,” but added she feels uplifted when reading tweets from fans.

Hate 2 Say This,But

Sometimes I’m SO Disappointed In America

It Breaks My Heart.I Have More Hope When I See Your Twts.🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾PLEASE

STAY INVOLVED,MARCH,&

PROTEST WHEN ITS SAFE.

FIGHT 4 GOOD AGAINST EVIL.SOMETIMES I FEEL OVERWHELMED BY THE LACK OF KINDNESS,

JUSTICE..HONOR,ETC,ETC — Cher (@cher) April 27, 2021

Cher’s latest tweet comes a few days after she posted a video of herself praising President Joe Biden for his acknowledgement of the Armenian genocide, which was carried out by the Ottoman Empire during World War I. Cher — whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian — is of Armenian descent on her father’s side.

After decades of struggle, the United States government has finally made sure that it is on the right side of history 🙏🏻 to President @JoeBiden @thepromisefilm @esrailian https://t.co/dXi4WtRcXc pic.twitter.com/hMNG7LHl0I — Cher (@cher) April 25, 2021

Cher is one of many Hollywood celebrities who have publicly denounced voter integrity laws in states including Georgia, claiming they represent a new form of “voter suppression.” As Breitbart News reported, she claimed the GOP has a “dream of white supremacy,” arguing Republican leaders want to “bring Jim Crow back.”

She also lashed out at Republican lawmakers, calling them “evil,” “soulless,” and “bigots.”

In an interview last year, Cher expressed her lukewarm support for Biden. “I’m actually registered as an independent. It means I don’t agree with everybody, but in the final analysis, you have to vote for the one side you hate the least,” she said.

