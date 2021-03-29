Cher Rages over Georgia Voter Integrity Law: Republican Politicians Are ‘Evil, Soulless, Bigots’

Cher is the latest Hollywood celebrity to explode over Georgia’s new voter integrity law, claiming inaccurately that the law takes away voting rights of black Americans. She also lashed out at Republican lawmakers, calling them “evil” and “bigots.”

In an emotional tweet on Sunday, the actress and pop star accused Republicans of stripping the voting rights of black people and depriving them of “racial and economic equity.”

Cher wrote that Republican politicians are “infected” with a “deadly pandemic of their own making.” They are “evil, soulless, bigots” and “don’t care.”

WILL GOP POLS.EVER GIVE BLK🇺🇸’NS THEIR INALIENABLE RIGHTS, RACIAL& ECONOMIC EQUITY,& RESPECT THEY DESERVE⁉️GOD🙏🏽,HOW CAN WE LET GOP POLS. TAKE VOTING RIGHTS FROM🇺🇸’N CITIZENS⁉️GOP POLS.R INFECTED WITH DEADLY PANDEMIC OF THEIR OWN MAKING.THEY R EVIL, SOULLESS,BIGOTS,& DONT CARE — Cher (@cher) March 28, 2021

On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law Senate Bill 202, which passed along party lines by the state’s General Assembly. The legislation is intended to curb fraud by implementing voter identification requirements and limiting ballot drop boxes throughout the state.

Hollywood celebrities including Edward Norton, Susan Sarandon, Billy Eichner, and Rosanna Arquette have erupted in anger, calling the law racist and condemning Georgia Republicans as white supremacists. The left is also threatening to pressure sports teams and corporations like Coca-Cola into boycotting the state.

Cher was one of Hollywood’s biggest supporters of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. The star performed at virtual fundraisers and even hit the campaign trail in Nevada for the candidate.

In an interview last year, she explained her support for Biden. “I’m actually registered as an independent. It means I don’t agree with everybody, but in the final analysis, you have to vote for the one side you hate the least,” she said.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actress claimed she cried after President Biden departed Washington, DC, on Air Force One for a trip to Delaware.

