Cher Explains Biden Support: ‘Vote for the One Side You Hate Least’

It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement but pop icon Cher has laid out some reasoning as to why she is voting for Joe Biden: “You have to vote for the one side you hate the least.”

Cher said in an interview with Billboard that she sees Joe Biden as an “honest” man while she continues to vehemently dislike President Donald Trump.

“I like Joe. I’ve known Joe for a long, long, long time,” the Oscar-winning star said. “I had a meeting once with him and I thought, ‘You know what? This is an honest man.’ It was way before he was with Barack Obama. We had a conversation and he was so painfully honest.”

Cher admitted that Biden is a flawed candidate, but she didn’t elaborate.

“You know, everybody’s got faults,” Cher said. “But at least he has a soul and he understands pain. He’s also been a politician for a gazillion years. I think he still has got it or I wouldn’t vote. I’m actually registered as an independent. It means I don’t agree with everybody, but in the final analysis, you have to vote for the one side you hate the least.”

Neither Cher nor Billboard magazine mentioned Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her nearly thirty years ago. Biden avoided discussing the matter for weeks until last week when he denied the allegation on MSNBC.

As for President Trump, the Hollywood actress-singer said she continues to loath him.

“As much as I dislike Trump — and dislike doesn’t even come anywhere near to what I feel about him — if I thought that he was really interested in people and came up with something to help, I would give him some props, even though I think he would have nothing to do with it. If his administration would start saving lives, I’d back off for awhile.”

Cher also had words of praise for Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I’ve known Hillary for quite a long time,” the actress said. “She’s smart, inquisitive, always learning and tough as nails. She knows more about government than most presidents. But she’s also kind of a girly girl, too.”

She also praised Ocasio-Cortez’s far-left agenda. “That kind of activism is what’s necessary,” Cher said, but added: “Going left is fine, but it has to be in degrees so that the people who are centrist can think that sounds good or it isn’t so radical. We have to bring everybody along and not drag or pull them along. ”

