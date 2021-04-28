Alyssa Milano Says Celebrities Can Help End the Pandemic by Reaching People in Ways Dr. Fauci Can’t

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Actress Alyssa Milano sits front row at the Marissa Webb Spring 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
David Ng

Alyssa Milano has no plans to give up her left-wing activism and has even expressed frustration with those Hollywood stars who stay away from politics and other public issues.

Speaking to the TheBump.com, a site dedicated to millennial parenting, Alyssa Milano said celebrities can help end the coronavirus pandemic because they can reach people that Dr. Anthony Fauci can’t.

“It makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact,” the former Charmed actress told the site.

She added:

It’s our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicization of science and medicine. We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can’t and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another. If we don’t use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don’t deserve them.

Last year, Milano claimed she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies despite testing negative three times before. She said her symptoms included difficulty breathing, loss of smell, and bad headaches.

Her effort to “reach people” comes just months after the gun control activist and defund the police supporter repeatedly smeared the millions of Americans who support Donald Trump as racists.

Milano also spoke about her recent role as an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

“To be very honest, they asked. I’ve always been someone who cares about the world and the challenges people face, and I’ve considered myself an activist since I was a teenager,” she said.

Alyssa Milano rose to political prominence during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court hearings, where she took a front row seat and voiced her support for Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the future Supreme Court justice of sexually assaulting her decades ago.

Milano didn’t support Tara Reade in her accusations against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her three decades ago. Milano was one of Biden’s biggest celebrity endorsers, frequently promoting the candidate throughout the election process.

Actress Rose McGowan has repeatedly hit out against her former Charmed co-star, describing Milano as a “lie” and a “fucking fraud” who stole the #MeToo movement. McGowan has also accused Milano of being a puppet of Creative Artists Agency, the powerful left-wing talent agency that represents numerous Hollywood stars and Democrat politicians.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.

