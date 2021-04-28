Kathy Griffin Says She Stopped Seeing Prosthetic Dentist Who Brought Up ‘Clinton Cash’

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she stopped seeing a prosthetic dentist because he was “lecturing” her about the bestselling book Clinton Cash by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

Griffin brought up the 2015 book in response to CNN researcher Andrew Kaczynski, who observed, “I am fairly certain every dentist in Congress is a Republican.”

“I stopped going to a prosthodontist because he was lecturing me on the book Clinton Cash,” Griffin tweeted Wednesday. “When I tried to tell him about Steve Bannon and the Mercers being behind it, he got defensive and said ‘Well my wife liked it and she’s a pretty smart lady.'”

Ok, true story. I stopped going to a prosthodontist because he was lecturing me on the book “Clinton Cash”. When I tried to tell him about Steve Bannon and the Mercers being behind it, he got defensive and said “Well my wife liked it and she’s a pretty smart lady.” https://t.co/05yyMZ5RmQ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 27, 2021

Clinton Cash delves into the financial dealings of the Clinton family after they left the White House and during the time Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State. The book focuses on the Clinton Foundation, which has been accused of being a pay-for-play organization, as well as the couple’s lavishly paid speaking engagements.

The book was so popular it was adapted into a documentary and a graphic novel.

After Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, donations to the Clinton Foundation slumped considerably.

Griffin landed in hot water in 2017 when she posted a video of herself holding a mock severed head of then-President Donald Trump. The stunt resulted in CNN’s firing Griffin from its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper as well as the cancellation of stand-up engagements around the country.

