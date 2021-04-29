Watch: Fox’s ‘Let’s Be Real’ Mocks Andrew Cuomo over Sexual Harassment Scandals

Fox’s Let’s Be Real is taking satirical aim at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s numerous sexual harassment scandals by creating a puppet press conference in which the embattled governor advises women to keep a “safe distance” from him.

In a preview clip of the new show, which debuts Thursday, the puppet version of Gov. Cuomo (D) explained how the coming warm weather will arouse his lusty appetites as women in New York wear looser, more revealing clothes.

“But I cannot stress enough how that behavior will increase the number of New Yorkers who will be sexually harassed — by me,” he said.

He also advised people to maintain six feet of distance from him in order to “flatten the curve,” and warned of a new “variant” of his predatory techniques.

“I introduced some new moves into my repertoire, which now includes sneaking up behind a woman whom I’m meeting for the first time and whispering ‘cara mia’ into her ear, close enough that her ear feels moist” he said.

Watch below:

In addition to his sexual harassment scandals, Gov. Cuomo is facing mounting accusations that his office hid the true extent of nursing home deaths from COVID-19.

At the height of the pandemic, Cuomo ordered elder care facilities throughout the state to accept coronavirus patients — a move that is believed to have caused the virus to spread rapidly through the state’s elderly population.

This week, the New York Times reported Cuomo’s office hid the state’s nursing home death toll for at least five months and prevented state health officials from releasing the actual figures.

