Groundbreaking New Study Links Ivermectin to Cancer Treatment Benefits

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans, regardless of political beliefs, placed strong trust in the medical establishment. But that confidence took a major hit during the pandemic.

In April 2020, at the height of the outbreak, 71.5% of Americans said they had “a lot of trust” in physicians and hospitals. By January 2024, that number had plummeted to just 40.1%.

Today, that erosion of trust reflects a deeper concern. Many people believe healthcare decisions are no longer driven solely by patient well-being, but increasingly influenced by corporate interests and financial incentives.

Restoring trust in our healthcare system starts with one principle: putting patients before profits. That’s the mission driving The Wellness Company.

Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleagues have led a first-of-its-kind study exploring the use of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in cancer treatment, opening the door to a new line of investigation.

84.4% of Cancer Patients Reported a Clinical Benefit

A new human observational analysis reports a striking 84.4% Clinical Benefit Rate using off-label Ivermectin + Mebendazole in cancer treatment. These findings suggest that widely available, low-cost, and well-known medications could represent a significant breakthrough in how cancer is treated.

In the first-of-its-kind report, 197 cancer patients were treated with The Wellness Company’s U.S. compounded Ivermectin (25 mg) + Mebendazole (250 mg), according to a newly released study from The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board and the McCullough Foundation.

Of the 122 patients who completed the 6-month follow-up:

84.4% reported clinical benefit (no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease)

(no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease) 48.4% reported the strongest positive outcomes (tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease)

(tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease) 86.9% completed their initial prescription (with most side effects reported as mild)

These two Nobel Prize–recognized, FDA-approved compounds act through a dual mechanism: Ivermectin disrupts tumor growth pathways and induces cancer cell death (apoptosis), while Mebendazole blocks glucose uptake, effectively starving abnormal cells. Combined into a single compounded capsule, they form a protocol that patients can follow and did.

One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer during their life. Standard treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies are often constrained by significant side effects, high costs, treatment resistance, and inconsistent long-term outcomes.

Motivated by these challenges, researchers at The Wellness Company initiated this study to explore alternative approaches. Both Ivermectin and Mebendazole have shown strong anti-cancer potential in preclinical studies, and their safety profiles are well established. However, despite these promising early findings, rigorous clinical data on their combined use in cancer treatment remains limited, making this investigation an important step toward understanding their potential role in oncology.

According to Dr. McCullough, “This study reveals an exciting new potential that should expand the consideration of Ivermectin and Mebendazole for inclusion in the treatment of multiple cancer types. We urgently need a full-fledged scientific investigation into this class of medications and their impact on cancer treatment.”



How You Can Get Ivermectin + Mebendazole

The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe U.S. compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole, in a high-dose tablet:

Ivermectin – Backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize, Ivermectin provides targeted treatment against parasitic infections, delivering reliable and effective care for your family.

Mebendazole – Trusted by healthcare professionals, Mebendazole targets and eliminates intestinal parasites with precision, ensuring your family’s health and well-being with proven efficacy and safety.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 45-day or 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse – Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out a quick medical intake form after checkout to complete your prescription request. U.S. Residents Only.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole: