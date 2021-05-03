SF Chronicle Slammed as a ‘Liberal Rag’ After Calling Disneyland’s Snow White Kissing Scene Problematic

Warner Todd Huston

Disneyland is facing a backlash from the establishment media, specifically from the San Francisco Chronicle, after a revamp of its Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride included what the paper’s critics have called “problematic scenes.”

Disneyland reopened last week after more than 400 days in limbo due to its coronavirus shutdown policy and crowds have reportedly flocked to the Snow White ride because of the new elements.

But while the San Francisco Chronicle reviewers approved of the technology and ascetic upgrades of the ride, the Chronicle slammed the new storyline as “problematic.”

“The new grand finale of Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is the moment when the Prince finds Snow White asleep under the Evil Queen’s spell and gives her ‘true love’s kiss’ to release her from the enchantment,” the paper notes.

But the paper then slams the ages-old plotline, saying, “A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

The Chronicle then launched into what many social users called a woke attack:

Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK? It’s hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old-fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially given the company’s current emphasis on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain. Why not re-imagine an ending in keeping with the spirit of the movie and Snow White’s place in the Disney canon, but that avoids this problem?

The paper concludes saying that it is all fin, “as long as you’re watching it as a fairy tale, not a life lesson.”

Still, not everyone climbed on board the Chronicle’s bandwagon.

Many felt that the paper was just trolling for left-wing accolades:

