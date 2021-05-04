Hollywood actor, former WWE superstar, and Joe Biden backer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he will “consider” running for president because he has a fundamental “ambition to unite our country.”

The Young Rock and Fast and Furious star said he will “consider” taking a plunge into politics if the American people want him to run for president. “I have a goal, and an interest and an ambition to unite our country,” Johnson told Sunday Today’s Willie Geist. “If this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

“If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it,” the Jumanji star added.

Weeks ago, Johnson star shared a screenshot of a Newsweek headline detailing a poll showing less than half of America — 46 percent — supporting the prospect of the Skyscraper star running for president.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” he said in the April 10 post.

Johnson went on to say that the people will ultimately “lead and inform” his decision to run.

“And if that is in fact what they want, then I’m going to take another drink of my Teremana and I’m going to say, ‘OK, let’s do it,'” he added.

The Hollywood star went from largely avoiding politics to throwing his support behind left-wing groups like Black Lives Matter and politicians like Joe Biden. Johnson, while hammering President Donald Trump amid the protests and violence over the police involved death of George Floyd, backed BLM.

“Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain? Begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard,” Dwayne Johnson said at the time. “We must say the words Black Lives Matter.”

The San Andreas star endorsed Biden for president and later went on to admit he shed “manly tears” over Biden’s presidential victory.

“You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things. Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, and you’ve led with such great compassion, heart, drive, and soul,” Johnson said, explaining his endorsement and referring to then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as a “certified badass.”