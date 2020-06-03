The Rock: ‘There’s Going to Be Blood But the Process to Change Has Already Begun’

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson swiped at President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests and violence over the police involved death of George Floyd by repeatedly asking where is our “leader” and demanding we all say the words “Black Lives Matter.” Johnson also judged that societal change is already in process — however — “there’s going to be blood.”

“Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain? Begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard,” the Jumanji and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw star said in an Instagram video posted early Thursday morning. “We must say the words Black Lives Matter.”

Watch below:

Although Johnson does not mention President Trump’s name, the actor laments that the U.S. is lacking a leader that “steps up and takes full accountability” and “picks our country up off its knees.”

“Like the majority of Americans, I’m not a politician and I’ve never been elected to office and I am not the president of the United States,” Johnson continued. “But I am a man, and I am a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children and the world they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it.”

“That’s who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I’m disappointed, I’m angry but I’m also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket, to make the best decisions for my family and make the best decisions for our country,” he added. “So as we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we’re looking for.”

The Rock then falsely accused President Trump of using military force against protesters, seemingly alluding to debunked reports that U.S. Park Police members used tear gas on demonstrators ahead of the president’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, which had been set on fire by rioters the night prior.

As Breitbart News reported: “Lafayette Park was cleared by the U.S. Park Police, which was falsely accused of using tear gas to disperse protesters. The Park Police said Tuesday that they cleared the police because some of the protesters “began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids.”

“There has been military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading?” The Rock asked. “On protesters who are in pain? You would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them, ‘I care about you.’ When you say to them, ‘I’m listening to you.'”

Johnson then judged: “The process to change has already begun. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood. But the process to change has already begun.”