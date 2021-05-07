Billy Crystal Sounds Off on the Cancel Culture and Comedy ‘Minefield’: ‘I Don’t Like It’

Billy Crystal is the latest Hollywood figure to come down hard against cancel culture and the current state of comedy. The former Oscars host also threw shade at this year’s Academy Awards telecast, which was the lowest rated in modern Oscars history.

In an interview with the New York Post, Crystal spoke about the way comedy has changed in light of cancel culture.

“It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” Crystal told the newspaper. “I don’t like it, I understand it … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now.”

“It’s a totally different world [now] and it doesn’t mean you have to like it,” he added.

Crystal joins a growing list of comedians who have criticized the effect cancel culture has had on comedy. Comedians who have condemned cancel culture include Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, and Monty Python’s John Cleese.

The Post asked Crystal if he watched this year’s Oscars telecast. “Were they on?” Crystal reportedly replied after a pause.

Crystal served as Oscars host a total of nine times and is widely viewed as one of the most successful hosts in Oscars history.

This year’s show drew a record-low viewership of slightly more than 10 million in final figures as Americans fed up with left-wing political lectures from wealthy celebrities decided to tune out en masse.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com