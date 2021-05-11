Walt Disney Co. Claims Leaked Documents Promoting Critical Race Theory ‘Are Being Deliberately Distorted’

The Walt Disney Co. has shifted into damage control mode after leaked documents revealed the company is promoting critical race theory to its employees, including the ideas that the U.S. has a long history of “systemic racism” and that employees should strive for “equity,” which it defines as the “equality of outcome.”

In a statement issued Monday, Disney didn’t dispute the authenticity of the documents but said the literature is “being deliberately distorted” to make it seem like it is reflective of company policy. Disney said the purpose of the documents was to “allow diversity of thought and discussion” on “issues of race and discrimination.”

Disney also said it has a “long history of inclusivity” and cited the movies Soul, Moana, Coco, Black Panther, and Raya and the Last Dragon — all of which were released in the last five years.

On Saturday, Christopher Rufo published the leaked documents in an article for City Journal. He revealed he spoke to multiple Disney employees who claim the program has become “deeply politicized and engulfed parts of the company in racial conflict.”

Rufo is a leading opponent of critical race theory and is spearheading legal efforts to block the divisive ideology from being taught in public schools.

Rufo denied Disney’s claim that his reporting has distorted the documents, saying that he directly quoted the material.

He also disputed Disney’ claim that  it is encouraing “diversity of thought” since the literature is telling employees to “not question” certain points of view.

In his article, Rufo said obtained an internal video in which Disney executive chairman Bob Iger pledged that the company “should be taking a stand” on political controversies and no longer “shy away from politics” in the future.

Disney spokeswoman Zenia Mucha hasn’t replied to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

