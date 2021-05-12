Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Telling Model Courtney Stodden to Kill Herself

Left-wing activist and model Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to model Courtney Stodden for telling her to kill herself when she was a teenager.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Teigen went on to say “the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

“These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!” she said. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am,” Teigen wrote. “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Stodden told The Daily Beast in a recent interview that Teigen once told her to kill herself, saying “she wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap,’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.”

“Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” the model said. “There have probably been five times that I’ve felt like I wanted to kill myself — and made the actions to go ahead and do it.”

Stodden — who said she was “groomed” by Hutchison when she was an underage teen — also said The View co-host Joy Behar had called her a “slut” during that time.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.