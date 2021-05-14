Target No Longer Selling Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings Cookware

Model and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen’s cookware range can no longer be found at Target, Page Six reports. The outlet also said Teigen’s cookbooks are still for sale on Target’s website.

Page Six says the end of the Teigen-Target exclusive promotion partnership came last month and while the cookware line was initially exclusively offered through Target, “late last year, they decided to end the exclusivity.”

Target confirmed the move to Page Six, saying “We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target.” (Teigen’s line of cookbooks, however, are still available on Target’s website).

The removal of Teigen’s cookware line from Target’s online presence comes amid the fallout from her past cyberbullying of fellow model Courtney Stodden.

Teigen — who (briefly) deleted her Twitter account in March over the platform’s “negativity” — took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to Stodden for telling her to kill herself when Stodden was a teenager.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Teigen — who flew on a private jet with her husband John Legend to Joe Biden’s inauguration — faced fire earlier this week over her bullying and abusive tweets.